Passport Capital Stake in Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Has Increased by $24.75 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Picton Mahoney Asset Management Upped Position in Adobe (ADBE) by $869,820 as Share Price Rose

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 13.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 3,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,370 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29M, up from 24,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $311.27. About 1.51M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Net $583.1M; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B

Passport Capital Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc bought 2.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 17.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.50 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.48 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.22. About 4.49M shares traded or 92.58% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.07% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,706 shares to 125,960 shares, valued at $24.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,578 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $17.57 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Rencher Bradley sold $7.39M. Lewnes Ann had sold 3,000 shares worth $720,480. 25,000 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $6.00M were sold by Parasnis Abhay.

