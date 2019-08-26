Passport Capital Position in Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Has Increased by $24.75 Million as Stock Price Declined; Bar Harbor Trust Services Trimmed Stake in American Express Co Com (AXP) as Shares Rose

Bar Harbor Trust Services decreased its stake in American Express Co Com (AXP) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services sold 2,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 80,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.84 million, down from 83,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in American Express Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $117.76. About 4.80M shares traded or 51.61% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express Card Member Spending Rose 12 % in 1Q; 18/04/2018 – American Express Posts 31% Jump in First-Quarter Profit; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 2.3 % for April; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q REV. $9.7B, EST. $9.51B; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; EST. $1.71; 20/03/2018 – American Express Releases Statement Regarding Orbitz Cyber Attack; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 1.9 % for April; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Richard Petrino Appointed Corporate Controller, Principal Accounting Officer, Effective Immediatel; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q EPS $1.86

Passport Capital Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc bought 2.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.50 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.48 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.21% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $8.42. About 2.64M shares traded or 8.38% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Cameco Corporation (CCJ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cameco reports first quarter results NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cameco Corporation: Plenty Of Upside – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Denison Mines a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tax Court of Canada Releases Decision on Cameco Cost Application – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,000 are held by Guardian Life Insur Of America. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 146,097 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Martin Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 3% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Security Com has invested 0.12% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Harbour Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.2% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. Theleme Prns Llp has invested 6.82% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Affinity Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 1.02% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 45,508 shares. Associated Banc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 975 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Co Il holds 404,121 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 352,876 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Intersect Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 6,445 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 400 shares. Independent Order Of Foresters stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Estabrook Capital has 5,915 shares.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Indexes End Rally, Closing Lower Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Hello Darkness, My Old Friend – Investorplace.com” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “What to Expect from Salesforceâ€™s Second-Quarter Earnings Thursday – Investorplace.com” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.