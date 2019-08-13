Passport Capital Maintains Stake in Cameco (Call) (CCJ); As Darden Restaurants (DRI) Share Value Rose, Spectrum Management Group Raised Position

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 137.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 12,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 21,007 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 8,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $120.61. About 607,687 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Net $217.8M; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71; 20/03/2018 – INDIA DRI FILES CASE AGAINST NIRAV MODI FOR DIVERTING DIAMONDS; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Cont Ops EPS $1.74; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.80; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.74; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q EPS $1.73; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.71, EST. $1.64; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months

Passport Capital Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc bought 2.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.50M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.48M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.5. About 1.49M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag stated it has 0.05% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt holds 12,716 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Canandaigua Bancorporation And Co invested in 0.43% or 18,559 shares. Invesco reported 1.64 million shares. Company Of Toledo Na Oh reported 0.16% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 21,320 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc holds 0.01% or 3,006 shares. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 150,000 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Com reported 9,818 shares. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.3% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0.13% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 380,315 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Alliancebernstein LP owns 248,251 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 11,730 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 63,559 shares.