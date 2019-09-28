Passport Capital Lowered Its Stake in Cameco (Call) (CCJ) as Share Value Declined; American Assets Has Increased Its American Assets Tr (AAT) Position by $9.40 Million as Stock Rose

Passport Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.46 million, down from 2.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.59. About 1.15M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices

American Assets Inc increased its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (AAT) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Inc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 6.28M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $296.09 million, up from 6.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Inc who had been investing in American Assets Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $46.84. About 317,353 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 23.77% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 15/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Shower-Chair Accessory (AAT-3041); 12/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Waterproof Cast Cover (AAT-1917); 24/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor: Landscape Cover lnvented (AAT-3076); 09/04/2018 – lnventor Develops Improved Packaging for Breakfast Cereals (AAT-3016); 14/03/2018 – Prescription Medication Privacy Tool Invented by InventHelp Inventor (AAT-3051); 09/04/2018 – Automotive Safety System Invented for Improved Visibility (AAT-3023); 24/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: Headphone with Video Capability Invented (AAT-3079); 09/04/2018 – Inventor Develops Improved Packaging for Breakfast Cereals (AAT-3016); 15/03/2018 – Aptinyx Presents Data on NMDA Receptor Modulator NYX-458 in a Preclinical Model of Parkinson’s Cognitive Impairment at the AAT-; 13/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Traction-Enhancement System for Vehicles (AAT-2097)

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.85, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold AAT shares while 33 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 56.75 million shares or 26.71% more from 44.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 69,785 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. American Assets Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 1.46 million shares or 10.94% of its portfolio. State Street Corp invested in 2.50M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Monarch Asset Ltd has 1.56% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 25,919 shares. Miracle Mile Lc owns 152,602 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 8,691 shares. 90,609 are owned by Asset Management One Limited. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Lc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 294,936 shares. Wellington Mngmt Llp has invested 0.01% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Keybank National Association Oh holds 22,365 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De invested in 0% or 306,275 shares. Granite Inv Ltd Liability owns 35,303 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Arizona State Retirement accumulated 73,674 shares.

More notable recent American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “American Assets Trust, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “American Assets Trust, Inc. Acquires La Jolla Commons in San Diego, California – GlobeNewswire” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “American Assets Trust, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cameco Announces Election of Directors NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cameco reports second quarter results NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cameco Corporation: Plenty Of Upside – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cameco reports first quarter results NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cameco eyes further uranium production cuts as demand stalls – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.