Passport Capital Lifted Stake in Cameco (Call) (CCJ) by $24.75 Million; Shareholder Braun Stacey Associates Increased Danaher Shs Ben Int (DHR) Stake

Passport Capital Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc bought 2.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.50M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.48 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.88. About 2.71M shares traded or 17.67% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Danaher Corp Shs Ben Int (DHR) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 3,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 137,493 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.15M, up from 134,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corp Shs Ben Int for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $139.19. About 1.94 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4.