Passport Capital Lifted Its Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Stake by $24.75 Million; Montag & Caldwell Lifted Its Holding in Facebook (FB) as Market Value Rose

Passport Capital Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc bought 2.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.50 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.48 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.40B market cap company. The stock increased 4.61% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $8.62. About 3.02M shares traded or 27.37% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 38.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 68,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 248,063 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.35M, up from 179,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $531.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $186.17. About 9.70M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/04/2018 – Is Mark Zuckerberg Embarrassed About Facebook?: Fully Charged; 06/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: INTENDS TO FIGHT AGAINST SUIT; 22/03/2018 – Ionic Security Calls Facebook Data Controversy a Privacy Problem (Video); 20/03/2018 – Facebook extends fall as wider tech sector steadies; 23/05/2018 – Executives across the company have faced heightened scrutiny in recent months as reports of widespread data leaks led critics to question the oversight and driving forces within Facebook; 19/04/2018 – UK PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE SAYS IT WILL INTERVIEW ACADEMIC INVOLVED IN CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA, ALEKSANDR KOGAN, ON APRIL 24; 26/03/2018 – U.S. State Attorneys General Join Letter to Facebook Voicing Concern Over User Data; 20/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: CITI CUTS RANKING PARTLY ON CONCERNS ABOUT INVESTORS REACTION TO MARGIN PRESSURE FROM HEIGHTENED EXPENSE GROWTH, MIX SHIFT TO VIDEO ADVERTISING; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook investigating claim employee used job to stalk women online; 12/04/2018 – EU Says `Sanctions Should Be Applied’ If Facebook Broke Laws (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 686,725 were reported by Kbc Group Inc Nv. Brave Warrior Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 838,174 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 16.77% or 487,385 shares. Korea reported 1.79 million shares. Cannell Peter B And accumulated 3,715 shares. Smith Moore And Commerce holds 6,880 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Peddock Capital Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.55% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 6.37 million are owned by Fundsmith Llp. The United Kingdom-based Parus Finance (Uk) Ltd has invested 20.64% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,996 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Barr E S reported 1,672 shares. Legal And General Group Public Ltd stated it has 13.75 million shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Guild Investment holds 3,256 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Barrett Asset Limited Liability reported 180,998 shares stake. Amg Natl Tru Bancorp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,430 shares.

