Passport Capital Increased Its Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Position by $24.75 Million; As Viad (VVI) Shares Rose, Moab Capital Partners Trimmed Its Stake by $3.09 Million

Passport Capital Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc bought 2.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 17.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.50 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.48M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.79. About 746,788 shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.07% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Viad Corp (VVI) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 55,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.46 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.05 million, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Viad Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $66.98. About 26,587 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 24.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.04% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY REVENUE $ 277.4 MLN VS $ 325.8 MLN; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY LOSS BEFORE OTHER ITEMS PER SHARE $0.49; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Viad; 21/04/2018 – DJ Viad Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VVI); 16/03/2018 Viad Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Viad Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP-EFFECTIVE MAY 18, CO’S UNIT EXECUTED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT AND REAFFIRMATION OF GUARANTIES TO ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – Viad Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees GES Show Rotation to Have Net Negative Impact on Full Yr Rev of About $40M Vs 2017; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP – EXPECT 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE TO INCREASE AT A LOW SINGLE-DIGIT RATE FROM 2017 FULL YEAR REVENUE

Analysts await Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 14.17% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VVI’s profit will be $27.80 million for 12.22 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.51 actual EPS reported by Viad Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -368.63% EPS growth.

