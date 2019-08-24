Passport Capital Holds Stake in Cameco (Call) (CCJ); Provident Investment Management Cut Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stake by $30.44 Million; Valuation Rose

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 96.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 87,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 3,458 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, down from 90,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.81% or $12.77 during the last trading session, reaching $322.1. About 1.10 million shares traded or 47.09% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q EPS $3.40; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ. EPS $2.75; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of

Passport Capital Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc bought 2.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.50M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.48 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.21% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $8.42. About 2.40M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Cameco Corporation (CCJ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cameco Corporation (CCJ) CEO Tim Gitzel on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cameco Reports Document Filings NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Denison Mines a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cameco Announces Election of Directors NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10 million for 28.86 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Markets owns 7,462 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 78,629 shares. First Limited Partnership reported 100,557 shares stake. 5,000 were reported by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.09% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 29,690 shares. 3,908 were accumulated by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 597 shares. 25,052 were reported by Raymond James Advsrs. Riverpark Mngmt Limited Company owns 29,284 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.06% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Jefferies Group Incorporated Lc holds 0.02% or 6,776 shares. Bartlett Lc accumulated 0% or 1 shares. First Mercantile Tru invested in 0.08% or 984 shares. Mufg Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 17 shares. Amer Money Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 575 shares.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Ulta (ULTA) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ULTA Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Ulta (ULTA) – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Things Ulta Beauty Wants You to Know – Nasdaq” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “ULTA Salon (ULTA) Gross Margin Upside Should Offset High Comp Expectations – Guggenheim – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $609.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,519 shares to 18,599 shares, valued at $32.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,691 shares in the quarter, for a total of 380,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN).