Passport Capital Has Upped Holding in Cameco (Call) (CCJ) as Stock Declined; As Owens Corning New (OC) Stock Price Rose, Holder Moore Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Stake

Passport Capital Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc bought 2.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.50 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.48M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $8.15. About 1.22M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M

Moore Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.07 million, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.09. About 237,466 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 14/03/2018 – WilmerHale Partner Andre Owens Joins LUNGevity Foundation’s Board of Directors; 24/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280919 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 28/03/2018 – Alexandria Minerals Sets the Record Straight on Eric Owens’ Termination and Unauthorized Financing Scheme; 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING – EXPECTS AN ENVIRONMENT IN 2018 CONSISTENT WITH CONSENSUS EXPECTATIONS FOR U.S. HOUSING STARTS AND GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION GROWTH; 12/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280183 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – Armanino’s Partner Jeff Owens Honored by Southern Methodist University with its Outstanding Young Alumni Award; 14/03/2018 – CFO McMurray Gifts 302 Of Owens Corning Inc; 07/03/2018 – DEKRA Announces 2018 Safety In Action™ Icons Award Recipients; Winners From Shell Oil, Owens Corning & BASF Corporation; 18/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280554 – OWENS CORNING INSULATING SYSTEMS WAXAHACHIE PLANT; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – ON MAY 4, 2018, OWENS CORNING ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold OC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 65,612 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Management Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 7,749 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of holds 29,731 shares. Ameriprise Finance holds 235,969 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moore Capital Mngmt LP stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Redwood Mgmt Lc reported 1.05% stake. Numerixs Inv Technology holds 9,344 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. British Columbia Invest Corporation has invested 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Swiss Savings Bank holds 364,700 shares. 140,627 were reported by National Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp has invested 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Fmr Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Lee Danner Bass holds 43,341 shares. Dnb Asset Management As invested 0% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest has 0.02% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).