Passport Capital Has Trimmed Stake in Cameco (Call) (CCJ) by $5.00 Million as Share Value Declined; Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Trimmed Holding in Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) by $711,094

Passport Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.46M, down from 2.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.5. About 1.58 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) by 71.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 37,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.68% . The institutional investor held 14,602 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $288,000, down from 52,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.96. About 933,687 shares traded. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 1.62% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Had Seen 2018 FFO/Share $2.31-$2.39; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q Net $62.5M; 12/03/2018 – Sabra Creative Campaign Gives Consumers Something To Sing About; 14/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in Non-Deal Roadshow and in NARElT’s RElTWeek 2018 Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q Rev $166.1M; 02/05/2018 – SABRA ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF ALL 7.125% SERIES A PFD SHRS; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SBRA.O FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sabra Health Care REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBRA); 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY NORMALIZED AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.58; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Cuts 2018 View To EPS $1.98-EPS $2.06

Analysts await Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 14.55% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.55 per share. SBRA’s profit will be $89.07 million for 12.21 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24 million and $321.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&W Seed Co (NASDAQ:SANW) by 218,258 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Livent Corp by 112,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,152 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.

More notable recent Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Provides Update on Sale of Certain Senior Care Centers and Genesis Facilities; Provides Update on Holiday Transition – GlobeNewswire” on January 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sabra settlement with Senior Care Centers gets court approval – Seeking Alpha” published on March 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sabra Health Care: Is The Dividend Safe In 2019? – Seeking Alpha” on December 26, 2018. More interesting news about Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sabra Health Care -1.6% as BMO turns bearish – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold SBRA shares while 68 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 161.30 million shares or 5.20% more from 153.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Asset Management Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Whittier Trust Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). 65,066 were reported by Teachers Insur Annuity Association Of America. Telemus Cap Lc holds 10,000 shares. 16,422 were accumulated by Essex Financial Ser Inc. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 289,002 shares. Green Street Invsts Ltd invested in 2.9% or 230,800 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 0.02% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Citadel Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 261,135 shares in its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 116,030 shares. 186,785 are held by Qs Investors Lc. Ajo Lp stated it has 13,001 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.03% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). 10,121 were reported by Fifth Third Bank & Trust.

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cameco eyes further uranium production cuts as demand stalls – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Could Cameco Corporation Be a Millionaire Maker Stock? – The Motley Fool” published on January 09, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Uranium Market: The Background For Potential Investment In Cameco – Seeking Alpha” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cameco As A Defensive Stock In The Face Of Coming Recession – Seeking Alpha” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cameco Vs. Kazatomprom – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CCJ’s profit will be $7.89M for 118.75 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -166.67% EPS growth.

Passport Capital Llc, which manages about $4.54 billion and $175.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) by 956,200 shares to 3.00M shares, valued at $99.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.