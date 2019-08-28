Passport Capital Has Raised Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Holding by $24.75 Million; Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Has Boosted Its Holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) by $394,680

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh bought 8,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 67,020 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12M, up from 58,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $51.15. About 927,346 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Brookfield Residential Properties’ Notes B1; Stable Outlook; 27/03/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE CAN EXIT BANKRUPTCY WITH SALE TO BROOKFIELD: JUDGE; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD & GGP REACH PACT ON BPY’S PURCHASE OF GGP; 18/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope (Correct); 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Brookfield Real Estate Financial Partners Rnkng

Passport Capital Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc bought 2.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.50M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.48 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.55. About 1.47 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 20,122 shares to 23,503 shares, valued at $3.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peoples Utd Finl Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 63,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,830 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

