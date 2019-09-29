Passport Capital Has Lowered Position in Cameco (Call) (CCJ) by $5.00 Million; Hourglass Capital Has Decreased Oracle (ORCL) Position by $2.08 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Passport Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.46 million, down from 2.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.59. About 1.15 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 29.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 37,200 shares as the company's stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 89,001 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.07 million, down from 126,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 12.13M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CCJ’s profit will be $7.92M for 119.88 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -166.67% EPS growth.

Passport Capital Llc, which manages about $4.54B and $175.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) by 956,200 shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $99.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

