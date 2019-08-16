Passport Capital Has Lifted Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Position by $24.75 Million; Skylands Capital Has Trimmed Its Eagle Materials (EXP) Position by $3.43 Million as Shares Declined

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 24.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 40,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The hedge fund held 124,700 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.51M, down from 165,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $81.23. About 348,889 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 11/05/2018 – EAGLE MATERIALS – EFFECTIVE MAY 8 UNIT, GROUP OF HOMEBUILDER PLAINTIFFS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS MADE AGAINST UNIT BY PLAINTIFFS; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 30/04/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue

Passport Capital Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc bought 2.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.50M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.48 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.24. About 2.24M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $723.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 23,900 shares to 27,700 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 2,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EXP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 43.70 million shares or 0.77% more from 43.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Long Pond Cap LP stated it has 539,935 shares or 1.59% of all its holdings. Lpl Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 44,196 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, United Advisers Ltd has 0.02% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt reported 346,940 shares. Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Third Avenue Limited Com accumulated 175,889 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 0% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Parametric Port Associates Lc has 71,152 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP has 0.01% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 149,950 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 12,300 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 0.02% or 10,670 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Financial holds 8,770 shares. Hsbc Hldg Pcl invested 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).