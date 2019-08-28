Passport Capital Has Increased Its Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Stake by $24.75 Million; First Allied Advisory Services Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Passport Capital Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc bought 2.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.50M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.48 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.41. About 1.43M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 2,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 110,183 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.41M, up from 107,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $129.64. About 18.78 million shares traded or 138.36% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 16/03/2018 – J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Metals and Mining Stocks Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cameco Corporation (CCJ) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Growing Interest In Nuclear Power Will Rejuvenate Cameco – Seeking Alpha” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Cameco Corporation (CCJ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Denison Mines a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson says jury ruled in its favor in lawsuit alleging baby powder caused mesothelioma – CNBC” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Chubb, Salesforce And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 27 – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Wellington Shields And Ltd Llc has invested 1.11% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Clarivest Asset Management Limited reported 121,685 shares. Benin Mgmt Corp has 8,822 shares. Epoch Investment Prns, New York-based fund reported 947,676 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Limited Liability Corp stated it has 17,091 shares or 1.5% of all its holdings. Mercer Advisers Incorporated accumulated 70,799 shares. Lee Danner And Bass has invested 1.54% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Jmg Finance Grp Inc holds 0.04% or 2,395 shares. The Texas-based Rench Wealth Mgmt has invested 2.97% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hyman Charles D holds 4.02% or 279,517 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Comm Na has 1.27% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lazard Asset Ltd Llc reported 6.65 million shares. 5,075 are owned by Alley Lc. Live Your Vision Ltd invested in 1,828 shares. Moreover, Tiedemann Limited Co has 0.58% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 87,742 shares.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graniteshares Etf Tr by 16,070 shares to 238,362 shares, valued at $5.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global X Fds by 12,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 784,229 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).