Passport Capital Has Increased Its Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Holding; Vuzix (VUZI) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vuzix Corporation has $10 highest and $8 lowest target. $8.67’s average target is 363.64% above currents $1.87 stock price. Vuzix Corporation had 4 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Alliance Global Partners on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. Maxim Group maintained Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) rating on Monday, March 18. Maxim Group has “Buy” rating and $8 target. Chardan Capital Markets maintained Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. See Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold Vuzix Corporation shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 5.75 million shares or 0.68% more from 5.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas accumulated 2,084 shares. Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 253,454 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 10,016 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) for 12,600 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 75,554 shares. Natl Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 16,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Street has 0% invested in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Blackrock holds 1.61 million shares. 54,309 are held by Financial Bank Of Montreal Can. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 132,333 shares. Moreover, American Interest Incorporated has 0% invested in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). 17,672 were reported by Art Advisors Limited Liability Company. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) for 38,053 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate has 66,654 shares.

The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.87. About 107,068 shares traded. Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) has declined 69.34% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VUZI News: 26/04/2018 – WaveOptics and Vuzix are vying for buyers of their AR technology; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vuzix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VUZI); 17/04/2018 – Vuzix Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Vuzix Issues Business Activities Update; 06/04/2018 – Vuzix Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Short Seller; 10/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses Selected by Oracle as Part of Service Cloud Showcase at ModernCX; 06/04/2018 – Vuzix Seeks Damages in Excess of $80 M; 12/03/2018 – VUZIX – BEGINS MASS PRODUCTION OF WINDOWS-BASED SMART GLASSES FOR TOSHIBA; FIRST PRODUCTION SHIPMENTS EXPECTED TO BE DELIVERED WITHIN ABOUT 30 DAYS; 06/04/2018 – Vuzix Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Ricardo Antonio Pearson; 21/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to

More notable recent Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vuzix and LifeVantage in consumer gainers; Tapestry leads the losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Vuzix Receives Follow-on Smart Glasses Order from 1Minuut Innovation for Healthcare Industry Deployments – PRNewswire” published on August 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Vuzix Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “­­­­Vuzix Receives Follow-on Blade Smart Glasses Orders to Provide On-Demand ‘Virtual Shopping Visits’ to the Automotive Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) Secures Follow-On Smart Glasses Order from 1Minuut Innovation for Healthcare Industry Deployments – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells wearable display devices in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $61.87 million. The companyÂ’s products are worn like eyeglasses that enable the user to view video and digital content, such as movies, computer data, the Internet, or video games. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include binocular wearable displays that contain two micro displays mounted in a frame attached to eyeglass-style temples or stereo headphones; monocular smart glasses products for the enterprise, industrial, and commercial markets, as well as video headphones; augmented reality products, which provide the user a live, direct or indirect, view of a physical, and real-world environment; and video viewing glasses as mobile displays for entertainment and gaming for on-the-go users, as well as support for stepping into virtual worlds, simulations, and virtual reality gaming.