Passport Capital Has Increased Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Stake by $24.75 Million; As Caterpillar (CAT) Share Value Declined, Bradley Foster & Sargent Has Boosted Holding by $600,885

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar (CAT) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 4,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 120,595 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.34M, up from 116,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $122.08. About 3.61M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES N.A. UP 27%; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – IMPROVED PRICE REALIZATION IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE PARTIALLY OFFSET BY MATERIAL COST INCREASES PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY HIGHER COMMODITY PRICES; 23/04/2018 – DJ Caterpillar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAT); 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – APPROVED 2018 CASH ANNUAL INCENTIVE PLAN AWARD WITH TARGET VALUE OF 115 PCT OF BONFIELD’S BASE SALARY, PRO-RATED BASED ON START DATE; 06/03/2018 – TARIFFS `PUT SOME MORE PRESSURE ON MATERIAL COSTS’: CATERPILLAR; 22/03/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 450 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 20/03/2018 – NEW-EQUIPMENT SALES IN EARLY DAYS OF RECOVERY CYCLE: CAT; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Boosts Guidance

Passport Capital Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc bought 2.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.50 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.48 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.78. About 3.46M shares traded or 47.94% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Europe Etf (VGK) by 14,890 shares to 36,494 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 7,344 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 393,097 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).