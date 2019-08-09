Passport Capital Has Increased Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Holding by $24.75 Million; As Aflac (AFL) Shares Rose, Holder Berkshire Asset Management Lowered Its Stake

Passport Capital Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc bought 2.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.50M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.48 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.58. About 1.21M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Berkshire Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aflac (AFL) by 52.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold 9,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 8,618 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 18,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aflac for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $52.7. About 933,377 shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – AFLAC REPORTS 1Q RESULTS, AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, DECLARES 2Q; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.47B; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018 (AFL); 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated; 29/05/2018 – Aflac Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC AFL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 5 PCT; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘A+’ IFS to Aflac Japan Insurance Subsidiary; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q EPS 91c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.99% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 18,085 were accumulated by Whittier Tru Communications. Lyrical Asset LP accumulated 7.96M shares or 5.33% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 85,222 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 349,389 shares. Homrich And Berg owns 7,836 shares. S&Co Incorporated owns 92,770 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.12% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Evanson Asset Management Limited stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Amer Inc stated it has 0.07% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Cleararc Capital owns 18,195 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 400,698 shares. Winch Advisory Serv Limited, Wisconsin-based fund reported 798 shares. Mackenzie reported 377,168 shares. Kcm Inv Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20M and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 14,285 shares to 300,513 shares, valued at $24.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Large Cap (SCHX) by 9,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $812.68 million for 12.20 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.