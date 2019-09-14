Passport Capital Has Decreased Its Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Holding as Stock Price Declined; As Urban Outfitters (URBN) Shares Declined, Shareholder Quantitative Investment Management Has Boosted Its Holding

Passport Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.46 million, down from 2.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.69. About 1.99M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 14.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 16,277 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.83% . The hedge fund held 130,518 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97M, up from 114,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $26.75. About 3.02 million shares traded or 4.03% up from the average. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 45.82% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.82% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC – COMPARABLE RETAIL SEGMENT INVENTORY AT QTR-END INCREASED 8 PCT AT COST; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.38; 25/04/2018 – SiteSpect Launches Visual Editor 2.0 to Empower Marketers without Coding Expertise; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Urban Outfitters May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 05/04/2018 – URBN REPORTS DEPARTURE OF DAVID MCCREIGHT; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters 4Q Adj EPS 69c; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS 1Q GROSS MARGIN +32.8%; 05/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters: David McCreight to Leave Company; 16/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 14/05/2018 – AFTERPAY TOUCH GROUP LTD APT.AX – U.S. MARKET LAUNCH COMMENCES; U.S. LAUNCH PARTNERS INCLUDE URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.02 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CCJ’s profit will be $7.95M for 121.13 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -166.67% EPS growth.

Passport Capital Llc, which manages about $4.54 billion and $175.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) by 956,200 shares to 3.00M shares, valued at $99.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold URBN shares while 79 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 6.61% less from 73.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0.01% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Pinebridge LP holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 24,914 shares. Dana Advsrs holds 62,546 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0% or 8,616 shares. 40,651 were reported by Comerica State Bank. Northern Tru accumulated 579,020 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Plc reported 0% stake. Manatuck Hill Ptnrs Lc invested in 0.32% or 30,000 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Arrowstreet Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 372,852 shares. Blackrock holds 6.78 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sei invested 0% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Franklin Res owns 0% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 37,750 shares. 18,533 are owned by Hightower Advsrs Llc.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp Com (NYSE:BBT) by 86,459 shares to 18,141 shares, valued at $891,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbre Group Inc Common Stock Class A (NYSE:CBG) by 28,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,356 shares, and cut its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR).

