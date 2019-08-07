Passport Capital Has Boosted Stake in Cameco (Call) (CCJ) by $24.75 Million; As Tyson Foods (TSN) Stock Price Rose, Holder Two Sigma Securities Has Cut Its Holding

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 62.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 20,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 12,192 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $846,000, down from 32,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $86.21. About 2.21M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Beef Segment Adjusted Operating Margin Topping 6%; 12/04/2018 – Tyson Ranch Releases Pain Release Remedy CopperGel™; 03/04/2018 – TYSON FOODS SETS TWOM ACRE LAND STEWARDSHIP TARGET; 02/05/2018 – Tyson Ventures Announces Investment in Future Meat Technologies; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – FOR 2018, CO SEES CHICKEN SEGMENT SALES VOLUME TO GROW ABOUT 3%-4%, ADJ OPERATING MARGINS TO BE SIMILAR TO 2017 AT AROUND 10%; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest, sources say [16:29 BST09 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods weighs sale of pizza crust business; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q Adjusted EPS Boosted 17c by Lower Tax Rates; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q Adj EPS $1.27; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – SALE OF TNT CRUST INCLUDES PIZZA CRUST BUSINESS OF PARTIALLY BAKED CRUSTS, FLAT BREADS AND SELF-RISING CRUSTS

Passport Capital Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc bought 2.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.50M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.48 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.72. About 2.94M shares traded or 25.65% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors

