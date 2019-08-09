Passport Capital Has Boosted Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Position by $24.75 Million; Stock Declined; Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Holder Rock Springs Capital Management LP Decreased Its Position by $18.70 Million

Passport Capital Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc bought 2.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.50 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.48M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.64. About 738,344 shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 17.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 69,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.32 million, down from 389,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $277.26. About 52,176 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 06/03/2018 – ‘Ohana Health Plan Awarded Contract to Provide Community Care Services (CCS) Statewide to Eligible Medicaid Members; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Adj EPS $2.47; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects to End Deal by End of 2018; 24/05/2018 – WellCare Elects Amy Compton-Phillips and Kathleen E. Walsh to Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – WellCare Elects Amy Compton-Phillips and Kathleen E. Walsh to Bd of Directors; 29/05/2018 – Crain’s Detroit Business: #BREAKING: Meridian sold to national health insurer Wellcare for $2.5 billion; 16/05/2018 – Wellcare at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – WellCare: Meridian Expects to Generate More Than $4.3B in Total Rev in 2018; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Rev $4.65B; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Medicaid Health Plans Membership Up 3.1%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management Inc accumulated 1,500 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 67,249 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 22,426 shares. Moreover, Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Sio Capital Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 21,459 shares. Utd Capital Advisers Lc accumulated 0% or 1,074 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 0% or 800 shares. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund has invested 0.06% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Partner Fund Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.98% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Bluecrest Capital Management Limited reported 3,221 shares stake. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa accumulated 630 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 104,831 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Pentwater Cap Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 3.66% or 1.08M shares. Natixis has invested 0% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00M and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 145,875 shares to 1.75 million shares, valued at $21.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) by 85,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).