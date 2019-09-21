Passport Capital Cut Its Stake in Cameco (Call) (CCJ) by $5.00 Million as Share Value Declined; Renaissance Group Has Lifted Position in Laboratory Of America Holdings (LH) by $26.79 Million

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (LH) by 9733.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 155,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 157,337 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.20 million, up from 1,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $172.69. About 666,173 shares traded or 4.96% up from the average. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 07/03/2018 – Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Curexo Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Sale of Robotic Rehabilitation Systems in U.S. and South Korea; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Bd Authorized an Increase in Total Shr Repurchase Program to Total of $1.0 B; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Net $173.2M; 25/04/2018 – Labcorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – LABCORP – CO, MOUNT SINAI HEALTH SYSTEM HAVE BEGUN IMPLEMENTING PROGRAM TO STANDARDIZE & OPTIMIZE INPATIENT LAB SERVICES ACROSS MOUNT SINAI SYSTEM; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q EPS $1.67; 23/04/2018 – DJ Laboratory Corporation of America H, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LH); 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Rev $2.8B; 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms lmmunology & lmmunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development

Passport Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.46M, down from 2.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.35. About 1.66M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 46,668 shares to 204,221 shares, valued at $28.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 11,479 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 223,998 shares, and cut its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.06 in 2019Q1.

Passport Capital Llc, which manages about $4.54B and $175.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) by 956,200 shares to 3.00M shares, valued at $99.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.