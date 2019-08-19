Passport Capital Continues to Hold Holding in Cameco (Call) (CCJ); Zoetis (ZTS) Share Value Rose While Raub Brock Capital Management LP Boosted by $608,700 Its Holding

Passport Capital Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc bought 2.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.50 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.48M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.4. About 116,878 shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 6,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 216,773 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.82 million, up from 210,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $125.95. About 47,205 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS – EXPECTS DEAL TO HAVE IMPACT ON 2018 EARNINGS RELATED TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING ACTIVITIES; ON ADJUSTED BASIS, CO DOES NOT EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR $83/SHARE IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $60 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO CO IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics company Abaxis for $2bn; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Acquire Abaxis, A Leading Global Provider Of Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostic Instruments; 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Veterinary-Diagnostics Company Abaxis for $2 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Rev $5.675B-$5.8B; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 15/05/2018 – Anatara Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Zoetis

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $475.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 9,430 shares to 92,543 shares, valued at $21.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Inc holds 2.61 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 1St Source Retail Bank holds 0.06% or 7,167 shares. Dowling Yahnke Limited Com invested in 0.02% or 2,298 shares. Camarda Advisors Ltd Com owns 35 shares. Moreover, 1832 Asset LP has 0% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Cleararc has 11,615 shares. Agf Invests Inc holds 0.08% or 69,475 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 0.05% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 3.32 million shares. Wellington Group Llp invested in 266,557 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 126,446 are held by Guggenheim Capital. Moreover, Gradient Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 11 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited holds 5,071 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct holds 255,711 shares. Arrowgrass Capital (Us) Ltd Partnership reported 62,302 shares. State Street holds 20.01 million shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.