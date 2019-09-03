Passport Capital Continues to Hold Holding in Cameco (Call) (CCJ); Acadian Asset Management Raised Position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals (ACHN)

Passport Capital Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc bought 2.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.50 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.48 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.72. About 1.18M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACHN) by 973.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 252,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 51.55% . The institutional investor held 278,573 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $825,000, up from 25,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $618.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.31. About 712,187 shares traded. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) has risen 66.42% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.42% the S&P500.

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cameco Reports Document Filings NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” on March 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Denison Mines a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on August 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cameco Announces Election of Directors NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cameco reports fourth quarter and 2018 financial results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cameco Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) Have A High Beta? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACHN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Achillion nabs new patent covering ACH-5548; shares ahead 4% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Achillion to Present at the Baird 2019 Global Healthcare Conference – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Achillion Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

