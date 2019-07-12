Passport Capital Boosted Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Stake by $24.75 Million; Ballentine Partners Has Upped Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 2664.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 7,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,294 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $158. About 2.97M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISES FY 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO $13.075 BLN TO $13.125 BLN; 23/04/2018 – Q&A: Salesforce’s Keith Block Is Still Cautious About AI; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 21/03/2018 – A bidding war might also help explain the high price Salesforce was willing to pay for MuleSoft; 21/05/2018 – Salesforce to Join Global Leaders in Paris for Inaugural Tech For Good Summit, Hosted by President of France Emmanuel Macron; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Ser; 23/03/2018 – Salesforce and Mulesoft a Good Buy — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 8c; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce agreed to by MuleSoft on Tuesday for $6.5 billion

Passport Capital Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc bought 2.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 17.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.50M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.48M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.04% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $11.07. About 6.13M shares traded or 238.98% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.07% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cameco Corporation: Plenty Of Upside – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Things to Watch at Cameco in 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on February 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Investing In Owners Of Physical Uranium Can Be Good For Portfolio Diversification – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cameco +16% after winning Canada tax dispute – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Denison Mines Stock Plummeted 21.5% in December – The Motley Fool” with publication date: January 09, 2019.

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 6,648 shares to 50,041 shares, valued at $7.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ICF) by 3,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,913 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Salesforce Now Has Over 19% Of The CRM Market – Forbes” on June 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The 7 Best Tech Stocks to Buy for the Second Half of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): Financial Strength Analysis – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Conagra Brands Puts Consumers at the Center of its Business Transformation with Salesforce – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “KeyBanc: Salesforce Poised To Benefit From Data Opportunity After Tableau Acquisition – Benzinga” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 36 sales for $33.65 million activity. 114 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $16,944 were sold by Roos John Victor. $2.31M worth of stock was sold by Allanson Joe on Friday, February 1. Hawkins Mark J also sold $134,514 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Wednesday, February 6. $2.23M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Benioff Marc. 200 shares valued at $29,214 were sold by Conway Craig on Tuesday, January 15. $811,530 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Weaver Amy E.