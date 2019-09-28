Parus Finance Uk LTD Upped Holding in Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP); Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Value Rose While Mcf Advisors Cut by $307,380 Its Position

Mcf Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcf Advisors Llc sold 2,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 25,225 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77M, down from 28,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcf Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 5.30 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 29.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd bought 24,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 108,970 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.02 million, up from 84,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $29.02. About 32.99M shares traded or 657.66% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C, EST. 17C; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s profit dragged down by regulations and rising competition; 15/03/2018 – HONG KONG — Quarterly profit for China’s leading online travel company Ctrip.com International dropped from last year as Beijing’s restriction on bundling products weighed on sales amid increasing competition in the domestic market; 20/04/2018 – Global Destination Marketing Summit and World Culture & Tourism Forum commences successfully; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q REV. $987.5M, EST. $1B

Parus Finance Uk Ltd, which manages about $218.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 168,535 shares to 220,178 shares, valued at $42.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 92,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 305,330 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc reported 87,545 shares stake. Norman Fields Gottscho Mgmt Limited holds 0.44% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 8,024 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management invested in 0.03% or 42,972 shares. Payden Rygel has invested 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Inc reported 58,275 shares. Park Circle Co accumulated 400 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Braun Stacey invested in 181,931 shares. Dodge Cox has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 0.07% or 9,705 shares. Northeast Consultants holds 0.36% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 32,441 shares. 135,844 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited. Saybrook Capital Nc invested in 18,403 shares. Keystone Planning stated it has 13,818 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Css Lc Il accumulated 0.05% or 8,673 shares. D L Carlson Inv Grp has invested 1.46% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

