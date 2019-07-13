Parus Finance Uk LTD Upped Facebook (FB) Holding By $892,250; Blackrock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund (CII)’s Sentiment Is 0.81

Blackrock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund Inc (CII) investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.42, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 17 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 21 trimmed and sold equity positions in Blackrock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 7.30 million shares, down from 7.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Blackrock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 14 Increased: 14 New Position: 3.

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 1.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parus Finance Uk Ltd acquired 5,375 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 13.53%. The Parus Finance Uk Ltd holds 388,713 shares with $64.80 million value, up from 383,338 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $584.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/05/2018 – FACEBOOK HAS MADE A BATTLE SPACE FOR INFORMATION WARFARE: WYLIE; 22/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Facebook’s Zuckerberg faces EU Parliament grilling; 20/03/2018 – Mike Butcher: BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica, the data firm at the center of the Facebook controversy, has suspended its CEO; 25/04/2018 – Facebook 1Q EPS $1.69; 14/05/2018 – Facebook Faulted by Judge for `Troubling Theme’ in Privacy Case; 03/04/2018 – Zuckerberg said Facebook was already in compliance with many parts of the law ahead of a May deadline; 03/05/2018 – ITALY COMMS AUTHORITY URGED FACEBOOK TO DISCLOSE PRIVACY POLICY; 07/03/2018 – Some advertising agencies are recommending against buying certain types of Facebook ads; 13/03/2018 – Axios: Scoop: Facebook aiming to launch News for Watch this summer; 11/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells House panel that regulation of his industry is `inevitable’

More notable recent BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund declares $0.0828 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Equity CEFs: Peak Despair? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Pionline.com published: “CII petitions NYSE and Nasdaq to limit time of dual-class voting shares – Pensions & Investments” on October 24, 2018. More interesting news about BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hill International Elects New Board Members Grant G. McCullagh and Susan M. Steele – GlobeNewswire” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Mondaq.com‘s news article titled: “Increasing Shareholder Pressure Exerted On Zuckerberg’s Role As Chairman – Corporate/Commercial Law – UK – Mondaq News Alerts” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 1.6% of its portfolio in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. for 200,770 shares. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owns 76,466 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1607 Capital Partners Llc has 0.56% invested in the company for 651,343 shares. The California-based Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.32% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 1.09 million shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1,491 activity.

The stock increased 0.45% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.2. About 116,665 shares traded or 19.34% up from the average. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (CII) has declined 3.94% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.37% the S&P500.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $714.77 million. The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in public equity markets across the globe.

Among 16 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Facebook had 36 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 9. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup. Raymond James maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, January 31 with “Outperform” rating. As per Thursday, January 31, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Guggenheim upgraded Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, April 4 to “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $210 target. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Nomura. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Bank of America. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Oppenheimer.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. $2.39M worth of stock was sold by Cox Christopher K on Tuesday, January 15. Shares for $128,408 were sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 6. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. Sandberg Sheryl also sold $7.97 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/10/2019: FB,ACN,SGH,VISL,MFGP – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Semis Rally, Micron Earnings, Suing FB and GOOGL? – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Even Worries over Disappointing Earnings Wonâ€™t Hold Facebook Stock Down – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.