Parus Finance Uk LTD Upped By $5.03 Million Its Weibo (WB) Stake; Hugh Johnson Advisors Has Cut Union Pacific (UNP) Holding

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 31.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 18,258 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc holds 40,400 shares with $6.76 million value, down from 58,658 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $121.61B valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $171.8. About 1.08M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased Weibo Corp (WB) stake by 87.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parus Finance Uk Ltd acquired 82,480 shares as Weibo Corp (WB)’s stock declined 10.85%. The Parus Finance Uk Ltd holds 176,965 shares with $10.97M value, up from 94,485 last quarter. Weibo Corp now has $9.95B valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $44.23. About 1.40 million shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 45.28% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.71% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 16/04/2018 – But after backlash from Weibo users, the company backtracked; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO CORP – AVERAGE DAUS HAD A NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 30 MLN USERS YEAR OVER YEAR AND REACHED 184 MLN IN MARCH 2018; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c

Among 9 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 12 by Deutsche Bank. Barclays Capital downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $17000 target in Thursday, June 13 report. Loop Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of UNP in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Scotia Capital to “Outperform” on Tuesday, January 8. Cowen & Co upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, January 8 report. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Buy” rating by Seaport Global on Tuesday, January 8. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, January 8 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pioneer Tru Comml Bank N A Or invested in 3,245 shares. 49,112 were reported by Shelter Insur Retirement Plan. Pitcairn accumulated 5,440 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Newbrook Advsr Limited Partnership holds 2.12% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 155,996 shares. Argent Tru reported 0.31% stake. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 103,128 shares. The United Kingdom-based Sarasin & Ptnrs Llp has invested 1% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cutter Brokerage has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Truepoint Inc holds 0.02% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 1,299 shares. Essex Investment Management Company Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 172 shares. Cim Investment Mangement stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 35,000 shares. Harvey Invest Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2,338 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt reported 1,057 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased Select Sector Spdr Healthcare (XLV) stake by 35,772 shares to 87,245 valued at $8.01M in 2019Q1. It also upped Select Sector Spdr Tr Real Est stake by 62,636 shares and now owns 82,579 shares. Vanguard Total Stock Mkt (VTI) was raised too.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59 billion for 19.09 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Barge Movement Resumes On Mississippi, But Remains Sluggish – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Union Pacific Could Face More Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific: Reliably Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Weibo (NASDAQ:WB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Weibo had 16 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, January 24 by Jefferies. Nomura maintained Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) rating on Thursday, March 7. Nomura has “Hold” rating and $67 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Sunday, March 10 with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, January 8, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. Nomura downgraded the shares of WB in report on Tuesday, January 22 to “Neutral” rating.