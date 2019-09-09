Parus Finance Uk LTD Stake in Facebook (FB) Raised by $892,250 as Share Price Rose; As Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Shares Rose, Bruni J V & Company Lifted Holding

Bruni J V & Company increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 14.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company bought 245,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 1.96 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.17 million, up from 1.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20.29. About 5.19 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Inc. 2018 DCF Guidance Affirmed; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – BOARD HAS APPOINTED DAVID P. MICHELS AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PROVINCE’S ENERGY INDUSTRY NEEDS THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO DO MORE; 29/05/2018 – The Canadian government will buy Kinder Morgan Canada’s Trans Mountain pipeline project for $3.5 billion; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Will Continue to Manage a Portfolio of Strategic Infrastructure Across Western Canada; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – AGREED TO WORK WITH GOVT OF CANADA TO SEEK A THIRD PARTY BUYER FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE SYSTEM AND TMEP THROUGH JULY 22, 2018; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONFIRMS DISCUSSIONS HAVE COMMENCED WITH ALL LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT ON THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT – CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN PM TO RETURN TO OTTAWA FROM PERU TRIP ON APRIL 15, WILL MEET PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA TO DISCUSS PIPELINE DISPUTE – OFFICIAL STATEMENT; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – WILL NOT COMMIT ADDITIONAL SHAREHOLDER RESOURCES TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 12/04/2018 – AFTER PIPELINE MEETING, CANADIAN PM WILL FLY TO FRANCE ON APRIL 16 TO START SCHEDULED TRIP — OFFICIAL STATEMENT

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd bought 5,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 388,713 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.80M, up from 383,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $527.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $186.81. About 8.00 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg releases statement regarding Cambridge Analytica scandal; 21/05/2018 – MoveOn and other left-leaning groups are petitioning FTC to break up Facebook; 12/04/2018 – Elevation’s McNamee: Erosion of Trust in Facebook Is Staggering (Video); 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Facebook to make privacy settings less difficult to use; 17/04/2018 – Recode’s @KurtWagner8 and The Verge’s @CaseyNewton answer Facebook testimony questions on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript; 02/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: Facebook Faces Calls to Further Protect User Privacy; 04/04/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: Facebook now says information of 87 million people, mostly in the US, may have been improperly shared; 20/03/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: BREAKING: Facebook Inc. is under investigation by U.S. Federal Trade Commission over the use of personal data; 20/03/2018 – U.K. members of parliament called on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Tuesday to give evidence related to the company’s links to political analysis firm Cambridge Analytica; 28/03/2018 – Suspended Cambridge Analytica CEO to appear before UK parliamentary committee

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burns J W New York holds 0.69% or 16,954 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Fin reported 4.68 million shares stake. Triangle Secs Wealth has 0.21% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,468 shares. Gladius Mngmt LP has 77,903 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us has 0.42% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 232,881 shares. Capital Associates New York holds 0.65% or 2,500 shares. Us Financial Bank De holds 0.42% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 880,796 shares. Gamco Et Al holds 0.03% or 27,116 shares. Shell Asset Co invested in 233,652 shares. Front Barnett Assocs Limited Liability Co owns 0.07% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,553 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc has 2.14% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management has 0.64% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv reported 220,000 shares. Sei Invests owns 958,025 shares. Diligent Invsts Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.5% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.