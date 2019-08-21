Parus Finance Uk LTD Stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) Trimmed as Stock Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Lyons Wealth Management Trimmed Its Position by $647,702 as Valuation Rose

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 59,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The institutional investor held 475,277 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52 million, down from 534,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $19.37. About 27,976 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to CEO Role; 14/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Amazon tests new ad tool that competes with Google, Criteo; 26/04/2018 – RT @GothamResearch: Criteo CEO is out:; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to Chief Executive Officer Role to Lead the Company Into Its Next Chapter of Gro; 17/05/2018 – Legal & General Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Criteo: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO SEES 2Q REV. EX-TAC $226M TO $230M, EST. $233.2M; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to Chief Executive Officer Role to Lead the Company Into Its Next Chapter of Growth; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO FOUNDER & CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE RETURNS TO CEO ROLE

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 47.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 5,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6,104 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $721,000, down from 11,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $138.74. About 4.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Wins 2018 Best of Enterprise Connect Award for Microsoft Teams; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES PANOS PANAY CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER/DEVICES; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft is letting the firms it partners with keep the rights to their tech; 29/05/2018 – Stratasys Announces Resignation of Ilan Levin as CEO and Director; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 17/04/2018 – RedLock Enhances Visibility, Compliance Assurance, and Threat Detection Capabilities With Microsoft Azure; 16/03/2018 – BIT EVIL SA BITP.WA – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH MICROSOFT SP. Z O.O; 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold CRTO shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 49.63 million shares or 1.65% less from 50.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Inv Techs Incorporated holds 0.06% or 24,600 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Ftb Advsr reported 641 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com invested in 133,346 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 668 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 42,852 shares. Paragon Mngmt, Kansas-based fund reported 67 shares. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) or 55,700 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.03% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Morgan Stanley owns 1.66M shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.17% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). State Street Corp reported 103,085 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited owns 82,110 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Waddell & Reed has 0.14% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 2.91 million shares. Shaker Invests Ltd Liability Com Oh reported 54,913 shares.

Parus Finance Uk Ltd, which manages about $313.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 221,820 shares to 397,430 shares, valued at $21.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 53,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Lyons Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $207.55M and $35.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 59,711 shares to 63,833 shares, valued at $6.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.