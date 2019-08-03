Parus Finance Uk LTD Raised Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $1.72 Million as Valuation Declined; National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Cut by $597,051

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd bought 9,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 96,395 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.59M, up from 86,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $419.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161. About 26.72 million shares traded or 28.51% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 05/04/2018 – Alibaba plans to invest in ride-hailing firm Grab, sources say; 16/04/2018 – ALIBABA, XIAN INTL TO COOPERATE ON ONLINE MEDICAL PLATFORM; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 29/05/2018 – China’s Ant Financial raises $10 bln at $150 bln valuation; 29/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Petrobas, AstraZeneca and Alibaba Trade Actively; 30/05/2018 – China’s Wanda Group, Tencent team up for ‘smart retail’; 17/04/2018 – IGNORE:ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYING DNAFIT ANNOUNCED APR. 16; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N NAMES LUCY PENG AS LAZADA CEO, MAXIMILIAN BITTNER TO ASSUME ROLE OF SENIOR ADVISOR TO ALIBABA -STATEMENT; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba and Cainiao Make Strategic Investment in ZTO Express; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2018, CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES RECORDED TOTAL GMV OF RMB4,820 BILLION (US$768 BILLION), UP 28%

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives sold 5,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 75,897 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.95 million, down from 81,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy, in charge of policy; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer Remix: @Microsoft and @intel could rule the world again; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS LAB CREATE MAY FAIL FOR USERS, WORKING ON UPDATE; 27/03/2018 – SteelCloud Creates STIG Compliance DevOps Lab in the Microsoft Azure Cloud; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 17/04/2018 – LendUp and Nonprofit EARN Launch Cross-Sector Partnership to Combat America’s Savings Crisis; 18/04/2018 – ECI Partners with A2D to Improve Connectivity in Underserved Communities and Minimize the Digital Divide in the US; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY & MICROSOFT IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

