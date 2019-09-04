Parus Finance Uk LTD Raised Its Weibo (WB) Stake by $5.03 Million; As Red Hat (RHT) Stock Value Were Volatile, Moab Capital Partners Has Increased Its Position

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 87.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd bought 82,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The institutional investor held 176,965 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.97M, up from 94,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.50% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $44.95. About 1.69M shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 16/04/2018 – But after backlash from Weibo users, the company backtracked; 09/05/2018 – Weibo Corp. 1Q Net Profit Doubles as Revenue Grows; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 21/05/2018 – CHINESE SECURITIES REGULATOR COMMENTS IN WEIBO STATEMENT

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 83.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 36,190 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 79,290 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49M, up from 43,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More news for Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” and published on August 05, 2019 is yet another important article.

Moab Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $470.71 million and $421.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everi Hldgs Inc by 1.70M shares to 315,750 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) by 53,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Advisory Lp invested in 51 shares. Moreover, Gulf International Bank (Uk) Ltd has 0.14% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 43,320 shares. Strs Ohio reported 70,108 shares. Amp Capital Limited accumulated 0.09% or 89,084 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.19% or 35,900 shares in its portfolio. Oz Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.94% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Ballentine Partners Ltd Liability Company owns 1,366 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sei Invs holds 0.09% or 139,299 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust reported 0% stake. Personal Advsr Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 2,279 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability reported 3,777 shares. Yakira Mngmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 97,500 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 34,388 shares. Webster Bancorp N A has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Tru Commerce Of Vermont has 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).