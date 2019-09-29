Parus Finance Uk LTD Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $8.99 Million as Stock Value Rose; Wisconsin Capital Management Lifted Holding in Mastercard (MA) by $1.25 Million as Stock Rose

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 67,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 309,625 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.48 million, down from 377,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – Chrome River Launches New Service for Global Expense Management Best Practices; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 07/05/2018 – Read CNBC’s full interview with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft is bringing its digital assistant Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 16/05/2018 – Laura Siegal Joins lteris Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that despite threats of a trade war, the relationship between China and the U.S. will define the next 30 years; 10/04/2018 – Aviat Networks Introduces All-Outdoor Long Haul Solution; 08/05/2018 – Blockchain startup Pundi X hires chief counsel: former Microsoft and Ethereum veteran, David Ben Kay; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 23.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 4,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 25,184 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.66M, up from 20,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $269.13. About 2.95 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock or 1,735 shares. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ghp Investment Advsrs, a Colorado-based fund reported 12,119 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Trust Na has 0.24% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 16,517 shares. Primecap Ca accumulated 0.02% or 81,474 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Inc Ma stated it has 0.18% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 2,057 were accumulated by Transamerica Fin Advisors Incorporated. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) accumulated 9,477 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Harris Associate Lp holds 2.8% or 5.76 million shares. Cambridge Tru holds 1,413 shares. Origin Asset Management Llp has 2.18% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hillsdale Invest Management holds 0.02% or 670 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability reported 0.81% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wallace Capital Management holds 1,145 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The Michigan-based Azimuth Management Ltd Co has invested 0.08% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 19,366 were accumulated by Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Norinchukin Bankshares The accumulated 0.62% or 152,798 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.