Parus Finance Uk LTD Lifted Position in Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP); Core Laboratories Nv (CLB) Holder Tygh Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $328,120 as Shares Declined

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 29.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd bought 24,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 108,970 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.02 million, up from 84,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $31.66. About 839,003 shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com Sees 2Q Net Revenue Growth at Year-on-Year Rate of Approximately 12%-17%; 15/05/2018 – Ctrip dives into Japanese market with credit card launch; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ. EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. $1.00; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s profit dragged down by regulations and rising competition; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA WILL KEEP INVESTING IN BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS, HAVING ALREADY SPENT OVER 6 BLN EUROS IN M&A SINCE 2014 – CEO; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP SEES 1Q REV. +9% TO +11%; 20/04/2018 – Ctrip signs MOU with AccorHotels; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C, EST. 17C; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP SEES 2Q REV. +12% TO +17%

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Core Laboratories Nv (CLB) by 13.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 6,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The institutional investor held 39,246 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05M, down from 45,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Core Laboratories Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $45.68. About 103,368 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – Core Labs 1Q Rev $170M; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $109; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY SHR $0.57 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs Sees 2Q EPS 64c-EPS 66c; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $170 MLN, UP MORE THAN 8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $118; 25/04/2018 – CORE LAB SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $177M-$179M, EST. $178.0M; 20/04/2018 – Low profile hedge funds post high returns in year after New York Sohn conference; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY GAAP SHR OF $0.54; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY OPERATING MARGINS OF 19%, UP 400 BPS YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold CLB shares while 81 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 42.56 million shares or 3.48% less from 44.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 577,343 shares. Corecommodity Management Limited Liability accumulated 10,665 shares. Numerixs Investment invested in 2,600 shares. Howe And Rusling accumulated 117 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 1.08M shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.02% or 264,982 shares. Monroe National Bank & Trust And Trust Mi holds 0.15% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) or 8,845 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Lc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 7,615 shares. Massachusetts Service Communication Ma owns 4.24 million shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Shelter Insur Retirement Plan reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). State Street Corporation has 0% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 928,894 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company accumulated 1.22M shares. Btim Corporation invested in 0.04% or 52,753 shares.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11M and $588.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Asgn Inc by 14,257 shares to 151,450 shares, valued at $9.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc by 12,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,396 shares, and has risen its stake in Altair Engineering Inc.

More notable recent Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Core Lab Announces Q3 2019 Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Core Laboratories Is Vulnerable In The Oil Patch – Seeking Alpha” published on January 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Core Laboratories Will Continue To Be Steady – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2018. More interesting news about Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy in September – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Core Laboratories: Catching A Falling Knife – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Analysts await Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.49 EPS, down 23.44% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CLB’s profit will be $21.04M for 23.31 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Core Laboratories N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.52% EPS growth.

Parus Finance Uk Ltd, which manages about $218.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 168,535 shares to 220,178 shares, valued at $42.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,832 shares, and cut its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB).

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ctrip Group CEO Jane Sun shares the secret to 210x growth with David Rubenstein – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: CTRP, ULTA – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Ctrip Reports Unaudited Second Quarter of 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (CTRP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks To Watch For September 9, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 09, 2019.