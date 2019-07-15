Parus Finance Uk LTD Increased Position in Cvs Health (CVS) by $11.76 Million; As Nike (NKE) Stock Declined, De Burlo Group Trimmed Its Holding by $789,600

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 126.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd bought 221,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 397,430 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.43 million, up from 175,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $57.37. About 2.51 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

De Burlo Group Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 54.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc sold 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,800 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 17,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $89.66. About 1.56 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Is Said to Be Leaving Amid Conduct Review; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS NOW EXPECT TO GROW NIKE AIR BUSINESS BY SEVERAL BILLION DOLLARS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 27/05/2018 – Sunday Mirror: Nike trainers ‘glamorising knife crime’ [Ulster Region]; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q CALL HAS ENDED; 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more; 27/03/2018 – NFL, NIKE ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION FOR ON-FIELD RIGHTS; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 27/03/2018 – NKE: JUST IN: NFL owners approve a 10-year extension to league’s apparel deal with Nike. Will now extend through 2028. – ! $NKE; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTR-END INVENTORIES FOR NIKE, INC. WERE $5.4 BILLION, UP 9 PERCENT FROM FEBRUARY 28, 2017; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings spell trouble for Under Armour in apparel

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,266 were reported by Cypress Capital Management Limited Liability Company (Wy). New Jersey-based Bessemer Group Inc has invested 0.75% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). First Business Fin Serv stated it has 2,523 shares. Zevin Asset Limited Liability Company holds 4,800 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Hightower Trust Lta invested in 0.86% or 79,518 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.39% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Accredited Invsts accumulated 4,127 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Chesley Taft And Assocs Limited Liability Corp owns 0.16% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 22,844 shares. Sequoia Fincl Limited Liability stated it has 0.07% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Financial Bank Of Stockton reported 0.44% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Burt Wealth Advsrs stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability Com holds 0.27% or 97,503 shares in its portfolio. Eastern Bancorp owns 13,922 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 150 shares. Sumitomo Life Comm has 0.59% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $24.30 million activity.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $495.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 10,900 shares to 89,200 shares, valued at $11.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 24,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Glob Investment Mngmt Com has 7,971 shares. Argent Com stated it has 64,249 shares. Moreover, Concorde Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.3% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 8,915 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.22% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Kanawha Cap Limited Liability has 51,275 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Duncker Streett And reported 0.64% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hutchinson Capital Mgmt Ca owns 248,797 shares for 4.04% of their portfolio. Nuwave Limited Co holds 0.19% or 2,945 shares in its portfolio. Rudman Errol M holds 72,704 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 0.22% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cubic Asset Management Lc holds 87,045 shares. Petrus Trust Lta owns 227,858 shares for 2.38% of their portfolio. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp stated it has 465,000 shares. Janney Capital Limited reported 202,444 shares. Boston Rech owns 63,142 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. $10.73M worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was sold by MERLO LARRY J. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. Another trade for 1,900 shares valued at $101,821 was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600 on Friday, March 8.