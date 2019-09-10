Parus Finance Uk LTD Increased Its Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) as Stock Value Declined; Lakewood Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Masco (MAS) Holding as Shares Rose

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 40.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 792,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.50M, down from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $41.89. About 181,199 shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 126.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd bought 221,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 397,430 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.43 million, up from 175,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $62.96. About 1.35M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $200.49 million for 14.75 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.32% negative EPS growth.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 15,000 shares to 532,000 shares, valued at $88.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 240,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alyeska Investment Lp owns 0% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 8,741 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 519,356 shares. Conning holds 0.01% or 6,431 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 41,468 shares. Buckingham Cap Mngmt holds 0.93% or 250,060 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 500,254 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Corp holds 0.03% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) or 237,699 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.02% or 5,399 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.03% or 15,500 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated holds 0.03% or 2.82 million shares. Secor Advsr Lp invested in 18,217 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Omers Administration holds 0.07% or 145,700 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Millennium Mgmt Lc stated it has 4.41M shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 25 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Bankshares Na holds 24,118 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Arga Inv Management Lp has 0.03% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 4,025 shares. Moreover, Sterling Ltd has 0.79% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc accumulated 0.89% or 305,587 shares. First Amer National Bank & Trust invested in 0.03% or 7,427 shares. Miller Howard Investments Ny invested in 125,331 shares. Roundview Capital Ltd reported 14,432 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% stake. Ancora Advsr Lc reported 57,852 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Factory Mutual Insurance owns 996,388 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 0.3% or 56,709 shares. City Tru Com Fl accumulated 21,952 shares. 4,635 are owned by Ballentine Partners Limited Liability Company. Stock Yards Bancorporation & Communications holds 0.96% or 183,692 shares in its portfolio. 17,732 were accumulated by Intersect Capital Lc.