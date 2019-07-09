Parus Finance Uk LTD Holding in Criteo S A (CRTO) Cut by $1.18 Million; Equitec Specialists Holding in Mts Sys (Call) (MTSC) Trimmed as Shares Rose

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 59,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 475,277 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52 million, down from 534,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18. About 113,165 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 24.01% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 06/05/2018 – Criteo Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 7; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to Chief Executive Officer Role to Lead the Company Into Its Next Chapter of Gro; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q EPS 29c; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Rev $564.2M; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to Chief Executive Officer Role to Lead the Company Into Its Next Chapter of Growth; 11/04/2018 – Good comments by @ShailinDhar, who wrote on $CRTO last yr. Re lead gen clients: “Little do they know this is full of incentivized traffic, scraped directory pgs, and even complete bogus info; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Direct Bidder Reaches Widespread Adoption as Publishers Embrace Header Bidding Technology to Maximize Revenues; 02/05/2018 – Criteo Sees 2Q Rev ex-TAC $226M-$230; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 03/05/2018 – Criteo at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Call) (MTSC) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,200 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, down from 24,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Mts Sys Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $56.46. About 50,354 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 6.98% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 14/05/2018 – MTS Systems Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – MTS Accelerates Growth With New Actuator Technologies; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q Rev $191.3M; 24/04/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q EPS 44c; 13/03/2018 – MTS Systems to Make Workforce Cuts, Plant Closures in Test Segment; 13/03/2018 – MTS Systems: Cuts Correspond to Transfer of Production in China to Contract Manufacturing Partne; 27/03/2018 – MTS Business Partner Opens Testing Innovation Center In Brazil To Support Aerospace Industry Growth; 11/05/2018 – MTS Systems Presenting at Conference May 24; 13/03/2018 MTS SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCES WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS & MANUFACTURING FACILITY CLOSURES IN TEST SEGMENT RELATING TO TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION OPERATIONS IN CHINA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CRTO shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 49.63 million shares or 1.65% less from 50.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. CRTO’s profit will be $15.18 million for 19.57 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Criteo S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.35% negative EPS growth.

Parus Finance Uk Ltd, which manages about $313.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 62,215 shares to 377,195 shares, valued at $44.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold MTSC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 17.57 million shares or 1.54% more from 17.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $110,654 activity.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 51Job Inc (Prn) by 7.00M shares to 10.00 million shares, valued at $18.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy by 237,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 276,594 shares, and has risen its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (Prn).

Analysts await MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 30.61% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.49 per share. MTSC’s profit will be $11.37M for 22.05 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by MTS Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% negative EPS growth.