Parus Finance Uk LTD Holding in Apple (AAPL) Has Upped by $10.05 Million as Shares Rose; Argent Trust Company Has Raised Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake by $346,107; Shares Declined

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 11.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 8,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 78,693 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43M, up from 70,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $38.62. About 11.06 million shares traded or 12.01% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 76.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd bought 53,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,075 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.38M, up from 69,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $203.35. About 11.81 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – Apple has a design problem. It might be running out of iPhone surface real estate to repurpose; 04/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: EXCLUSIVE: Apple is working on touchless control and a curved iPhone screen; 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Airtel slams Jio for Apple Watch service complaints – Economic Times; 20/04/2018 – GRAPHIC-Take Five: World markets themes for the week ahead; 25/05/2018 – Apple’s software and services segment has been a particular growth point in recent years; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s New estimates predict that it will stay that way; 08/03/2018 – Apple also issued its conflict minerals report; 23/05/2018 – Apple charges $29 for out-of-warranty battery replacements for the iPhone 6 and above; 10/05/2018 – Apple said it would not be going ahead with the project as its planning application had been faced with delays; 26/03/2018 – Techmeme: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to…

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 4,211 shares to 16,707 shares, valued at $4.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,709 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

