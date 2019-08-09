Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Upped Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Valuation Rose; As Suntrust Banks (STI) Share Price Rose, Shareholder First American Bank Has Raised Its Holding

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 19.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd bought 62,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 377,195 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.49 million, up from 314,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $136.99. About 9.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Capstone Secures 1 MW CHP Order for a Large Chemical Manufacturer in The Mid-Atlantic United States; 07/05/2018 – The chips boost the performance of Microsoft’s Azure machine learning cloud service, and over time will become available for use in other facilities; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – ValueAct Exits Microsoft, Express Scripts as It Adds Sallie Mae; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft lnstalled Base in Construction Companies; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett called bitcoin “probably rat poison squared,” Berkshire Chairman Charlie Munger said trading in cryptocurrencies is “just dementia,” and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told CNBC that he would bet against bitcoin if he could

First American Bank increased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) by 96.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank bought 18,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 37,208 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 18,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $60.71. About 310,027 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 07/03/2018 – Armstrong Flooring Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 08/05/2018 – Engility Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 15; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – NET CHARGE-OFFS FOR CURRENT QUARTER WERE $79 MLN, DOWN $33 MLN YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 06/03/2018 – Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO WAS ESTIMATED TO BE 9.9% AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, SLIGHTLY HIGHER THAN PRIOR QUARTER; 15/03/2018 – Viper Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 22-23; 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29; 16/04/2018 – TTEC at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/03/2018 – American Vanguard Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 28; 14/03/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC STI.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $71; RATING NEUTRAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 0.03% or 25,914 shares. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora owns 550 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.05% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Smith Chas P & Assoc Pa Cpas has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). North Carolina-based Sterling Capital Mgmt has invested 0.04% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Of Vermont accumulated 2,378 shares. The New York-based Gabelli & Advisers Inc has invested 0.62% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). 20,409 were reported by Lowe Brockenbrough &. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 114,949 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Llc holds 0.12% or 9,606 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Company, California-based fund reported 68,275 shares. Fulton Commercial Bank Na accumulated 0.07% or 15,785 shares. 20 were accumulated by Baystate Wealth Mngmt Llc. Sirios Ltd Partnership has invested 4.7% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). First Republic Inv Mgmt has 95,062 shares.

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “SunTrust, BB&T shareholders approve $66B merger – Baltimore Business Journal” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SunTrust Banks Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “SunTrust Banks (STI) Shareholders Approve Merger with BB&T (BBT) – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Proposed BB&T/SunTrust name ‘Truist’ continues to draw competitor’s ire – Triad Business Journal” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10,651 shares to 187,449 shares, valued at $35.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federated (FMUSX) by 99,649 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.38M shares, and cut its stake in First American Balanced Index (Prn).