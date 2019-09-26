Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Trimmed Its Merck & Co (MRK) Stake by $768,580 as Stock Price Rose; Charter Trust Company Stake in General Electric Co (GE) Trimmed as Share Value Rose

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 6.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 9,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 142,080 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.91 million, down from 151,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $83.74. About 1.39M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO. WILL PAY EISAI AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $300M; 01/05/2018 – MERCK & CO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 27/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAKIGAKE DESIGNATION ENCOMPASSES POSSIBILITY FOR A TARGET REVIEW PERIOD OF 6 MONTHS; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – RESULTS AT AACR INCLUDE UPDATED FINDINGS FROM SECONDARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA CEO Says 2018 Is a Year of Transition Towards Profitable Growth in 2019 (Video); 17/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Study’s Second Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival Also Isn’t Expected to Reach Statistical Significance

Charter Trust Company decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company sold 51,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 659,760 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.93 million, down from 710,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.05. About 7.93 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 28/03/2018 – GE Gets a Warren Buffet Boost (Video); 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION BEGINS FLIGHT TESTING OF GE9X ENGINE FOR BOEING 777X AFTER DELAY – DOCUMENT; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER IS SAID TO HAVE APPROACHED GE ON LIFE SCIENCES UNIT: DJ; 04/05/2018 – IBD: GE Warns This Unit May File For Bankruptcy Amid Lawsuits; 27/03/2018 – Industrials Down As GE Rally Offset By Growth Fears — Industrials Roundup; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES – AS A PART OF EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH GE, LOWE’S WILL BECOME NATIONWIDE HOME CENTER TO OFFER GE LIGHT BULBS; 04/04/2018 – GE’s Advanced Gas Path Upgrades Generate $775 M in Total Customer Value Annually; 07/03/2018 – USDA-Foreign Agr: Japan: Japan to Decide GE Labeling Requirements Soon – March 7, 2018; 21/03/2018 – GE asks for final healthcare IT bids; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Loss $1.15B

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $859.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 11,093 shares to 25,069 shares, valued at $921,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,769 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 17.40 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. 34,836 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott. Another trade for 6,500 shares valued at $50,700 was made by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23. $3.00M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. 105,600 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin. Shares for $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. $88,300 worth of stock was bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 16.75 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.