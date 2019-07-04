Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Trimmed Its Criteo S A (CRTO) Holding by $1.18 Million; As Mettler Toledo International (MTD) Market Value Rose, Holder Blair William & Company Has Raised Its Position

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (MTD) by 17.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 518 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,436 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, up from 2,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Mettler Toledo International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.64B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $19.15 during the last trading session, reaching $872.45. About 77,734 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 26.40% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Net $93.3M; 16/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 02/04/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $595 FROM $580; 08/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 15/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 59,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 475,277 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52 million, down from 534,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17B market cap company. It closed at $17.74 lastly. It is down 24.01% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q EPS 29c; 25/04/2018 – Criteo: Current CEO Eric Eichmann to Become Advisor to the CEO; 03/05/2018 – Criteo at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 26/04/2018 – RT @GothamResearch: Criteo CEO is out:; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Test New Ad That Competes With Google, Criteo; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 06/05/2018 – Criteo Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 7; 15/05/2018 – Amazon tests ads tool to compete with Google, Criteo, sources say; 11/04/2018 – Good comments by @ShailinDhar, who wrote on $CRTO last yr. Re lead gen clients: “Little do they know this is full of incentivized traffic, scraped directory pgs, and even complete bogus info; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to Chief Executive Officer Role to Lead the Company Into Its Next Chapter of Gro

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 21,307 shares. The Massachusetts-based Colony Group has invested 0.01% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0.04% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) or 21,977 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America has 70 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Harvey Investment Co Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 18,463 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.06% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 4,447 shares. United Automobile Association holds 0.03% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) or 14,040 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Carroll Associate, North Carolina-based fund reported 13 shares. Wellington Management Gp Limited Liability Partnership owns 374,333 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 1,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Van Eck Assocs Corp reported 0% stake. 575 are held by Lincoln Cap Lc. Daiwa Group Inc Inc owns 1,036 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stock Yards Bancorporation And Tru Commerce stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $60.25 million activity. 23,175 shares valued at $15.41 million were sold by SPOERRY ROBERT F on Monday, February 11. Magloth Christian had sold 1,500 shares worth $1.00M on Tuesday, February 12. Heidingsfelder Michael had sold 5,755 shares worth $3.83M on Tuesday, February 12. 34,000 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) shares with value of $22.59 million were sold by FILLIOL OLIVER A. 384 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) shares with value of $255,744 were sold by Chu Wah-Hui. $4.78 million worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) was sold by MAERKI HANS ULRICH on Tuesday, February 12.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 1,838 shares to 71,666 shares, valued at $13.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) by 21,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,298 shares, and cut its stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CRTO shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 49.63 million shares or 1.65% less from 50.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 10,172 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd invested 0.01% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 147 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 84,210 shares. United Kingdom-based Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Point72 Asset Mgmt LP invested in 0.03% or 322,601 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Com reported 1.93 million shares stake. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0% or 214,232 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na owns 6,025 shares. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Intll Group Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.05% or 256,757 shares in its portfolio. Harris Assoc Lp holds 0.09% or 2.43M shares. First Mercantile Com owns 5,895 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.01% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) or 721,073 shares.

Parus Finance Uk Ltd, which manages about $313.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,830 shares to 37,789 shares, valued at $44.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 82,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).