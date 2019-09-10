Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Trimmed Criteo S A (CRTO) Stake as Stock Value Declined; As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Kynikos Associates LP Boosted Stake by $1.32 Million

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 59,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The institutional investor held 475,277 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52M, down from 534,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $19.3. About 128,086 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 15/05/2018 – Amazon tests ads tool to compete with Google, Criteo, sources say; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – CURRENT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ERIC EICHMANN WILL BECOME AN ADVISOR TO CEO AND TRANSITION OUT OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO FOUNDER & CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE RETURNS TO CEO ROLE; 03/05/2018 – Criteo at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q REV. EX-TAC $240.0M, EST. $233.0M; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to CEO Role; 26/04/2018 – RT @GothamResearch: Criteo CEO is out:; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Test New Ad That Competes With Google, Criteo; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 46C

Kynikos Associates Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 68.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp bought 6,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 17,177 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 10,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $213.28. About 7.38 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/03/2018 – APPLE IS MAKING A SMALL NUMBERS OF SCREENS FOR TESTING PURPOSES -BLOOMBERG; 14/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Big Apple Bagel to honor local heroes; 19/03/2018 – APPLE AAPL.O : INSTINET LOWERS FY18 IPHONE UNITS FROM 226MN – 221MN, BELOW CONSENSUS OF 224MN AND EPS FROM $11.56 TO $11.40 ALSO BELOW CONSENSUS OF $11.48; 23/04/2018 – Billboard: Apple Plans for Nashville Expansion as Jay Liepis Moves to Music City; 22/05/2018 – Pricing Solutions: Apple’s #pricing mistakes with HomePod will cost it a huge new market, according to a brutal Deutsche Bank; 02/04/2018 – Zuckerberg strikes back at Apple boss; 03/05/2018 – Apple faces these technical roadblocks in the comedown from earnings euphoria; 23/03/2018 – Express India: Apple set to introduce new iPad, education tools in Chicago; 26/03/2018 – Mediagazer: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS PLANNING TO MOVE FROM INTEL CHIPS TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS – CNBC, CITING REPORT

Parus Finance Uk Ltd, which manages about $313.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 82,480 shares to 176,965 shares, valued at $10.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 79,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 911,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CRTO shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 49.63 million shares or 1.65% less from 50.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Majedie Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.08% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) or 55,495 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa holds 15,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Republic Investment Management invested 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Credit Suisse Ag owns 36,192 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset reported 2.23M shares. 103,085 were accumulated by State Street. Morgan Stanley has 1.66 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Com reported 11,654 shares stake. Dnb Asset Management As reported 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 147 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Value Advisers Ltd Liability has 3.16% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Quantbot Tech LP reported 0% stake. Natixis invested in 13,699 shares or 0% of the stock. Regions holds 0% or 2,433 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Platinum Investment Limited has 0.01% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 20,551 shares.

Analysts await Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 15.15% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.33 per share. CRTO’s profit will be $18.73 million for 17.23 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Criteo S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

