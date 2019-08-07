Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Raised Apple (AAPL) Position by $10.05 Million; As Discovery (DISCA) Market Value Declined, Holder Addenda Capital Has Boosted Its Holding

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 76.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd bought 53,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 123,075 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.38 million, up from 69,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $949.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $199.04. About 29.91M shares traded or 8.66% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Samsung’s `Curious’ Ties With Apple And Korea: Fully Charged; 11/05/2018 – Apple said the new process of smelting aluminum replaces the use of carbon with an advanced conductive material; 09/04/2018 – Apple Introduces iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition; 19/03/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Apple is designing and producing its own device displays for the first time, @markgurman reports…; 20/04/2018 – A source says the department previously investigated similar claims in 2016 and that a complaint from Apple was one factor that led to that probe; 04/05/2018 – Tech Up as Buffett Doubles Down on Apple — Tech Roundup; 19/04/2018 – Apple Jitters Mount Amid Concerns of Waning Smartphone Demand; 25/05/2018 – It was a sign that Apple is serious about protecting its ability to take a cut of digital purchases made inside games on its mobile devices; 18/04/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple said to plan a ‘Netflix for news’ in latest services push; 25/05/2018 – Apple has blocked the plans of the biggest distributor of PC-based video games to extend its reach into iPhones

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCA) by 21.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 25,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 142,988 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86M, up from 117,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $29.86. About 5.06 million shares traded or 29.39% up from the average. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 24/04/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ – CO, FOOD NETWORK ANNOUNCE LAUNCH OF FOOD NETWORK KITCHEN INSPIRATIONS, A NEW LINE OF SALAD DRESSINGS, COOKING SAUCES AND MEAL KITS; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q International Networks Revenue $1.1 Billion; 12/04/2018 – Discovery Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 29/05/2018 – ITV, BBC Explore Deal to Buy UKTV Stake From Discovery -The Telegraph; 08/05/2018 – Discovery Swings to 1Q Loss Following Acquisition of Scripps; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Comm; 08/05/2018 – Discovery Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY EXECUTIVES START EARNINGS CALL; 17/04/2018 – Discovery Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 13,735 shares to 27,458 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 4,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,573 shares, and cut its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold DISCA shares while 162 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 311.22 million shares or 2.36% less from 318.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spark Inv Ltd Com invested in 60,200 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Westport Asset Mngmt invested in 10,584 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 376,973 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Mngmt owns 39,218 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 1.79 million shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 12,965 shares. Hilltop Inc reported 16,543 shares stake. 345,307 are owned by Cibc Ww. Goodnow Investment Group Llc holds 158,825 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Co accumulated 1.58 million shares or 0.25% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com has 296,032 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Wedge L LP Nc invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Gideon Advsrs Incorporated has 0.19% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 21,242 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 57,258 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Discovery (DISCA) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Discovery (DISCA) a Great Stock for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” published on March 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sun Valley confab arrives as media/tech consolidation rolls on – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Discovery Communications (DISCA) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Discovery Communications (DISCA) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.