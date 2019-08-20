Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Lifted Weibo (WB) Holding by $5.03 Million; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Btc Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position as Stock Value Declined

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc sold 6,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 132,664 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.84M, down from 139,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $56.38. About 5.69 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Total Fios Rev Growth 1.9%; 23/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Numbers, 5G Technology in Focus — Earnings Preview; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO OFFERING OF $730 MLN 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations; 14/03/2018 – RI PUC: 4811 Verizon Rhode Island Tariff filing to withdraw Enhanced Universal Emergency Number Service, Public Emergency Call; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr; 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 87.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd bought 82,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The institutional investor held 176,965 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.97 million, up from 94,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $42.27. About 2.61 million shares traded or 11.38% up from the average. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 21/05/2018 – CHINESE SECURITIES REGULATOR COMMENTS IN WEIBO STATEMENT; 04/04/2018 – THERE WON’T BE A WINNER IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA WEIBO COMMENTARY; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 16/04/2018 – But after backlash from Weibo users, the company backtracked; 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Limited Liability reported 0.06% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 8,210 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.06% or 351,457 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 297,547 shares. Numerixs Invest Technology holds 17,002 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.01% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 85,563 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated accumulated 1.88M shares or 0% of the stock. Amp Limited owns 5,930 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 5,545 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt. Credit Suisse Ag holds 618,793 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Kenmare Prns Limited Liability Co accumulated 1.16% or 15,002 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Limited Co invested in 400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 2.04M shares. Bessemer holds 0% or 16 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Weibo Corporation (WB) CEO Gaofei Wang on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “48 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Weibo Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for WB – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Baozun Earnings Preview: Assessing The Trade War Impact – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “S&P 500 closes 1% higher for second straight session on global stimulus talk, trade optimism – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $626.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 26,355 shares to 177,715 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 6,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,558 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Fincl Gru Llc holds 113,739 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs has invested 0.36% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 441,883 are held by Cornerstone Cap. North Mngmt Corporation owns 5,319 shares. Stanley holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 38,730 shares. 6,389 are owned by First State Bank Sioux Falls. Ironwood Finance Llc reported 384 shares. Keating Invest Counselors holds 4.27% or 159,655 shares in its portfolio. Marco Investment Mngmt Ltd owns 1.66% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 151,561 shares. Northeast Consultants Inc invested in 0.16% or 24,603 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Limited Com holds 0.62% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 149,088 shares. Terril Brothers owns 33,326 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 4,679 shares. Cambridge Advsrs holds 7,688 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Miller Howard Investments Inc Ny accumulated 1.73 million shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Has 5 Dividend Growth Stocks for Nervous Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Sprint and T-Mobile Merger Comes Closer to Decision – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” with publication date: July 27, 2019.