Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Lifted Apple (AAPL) Stake; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined, Holder Senator Investment Group LP Cut Its Position

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 76.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd bought 53,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 123,075 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.38 million, up from 69,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $923.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $204.33. About 29.11 million shares traded or 8.46% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple’s CEOs are exchanging barbs, but they’re clearly dependent on each other; 12/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Monday Apple Rumors: MacBook Air Pro May Be Coming Soon; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using own its chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 08/03/2018 – Barack Obama in talks to create shows for Netflix – NYT; 02/04/2018 – Jessica Guynn: Exclusive: Jesse Jackson to Apple, Amazon, Facebook Google: redouble diversity efforts and give the public; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s Earnings: iPhone Numbers Just Keep Coming Down — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple finds spike in `serious’ labor violations at its suppliers; 09/04/2018 – Apple Launches Red IPhone 8 to Keep Line Fresh Mid-Cycle; 20/05/2018 – DoT seeks reply from Airtel on Apple Watch eSIM service by May 24; 09/05/2018 – Toyota pours $22bn in R&D as Apple and Google close in

Senator Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 550,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.78M, down from 575,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $338.85. About 3.18 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – BOEING, JET AIRWAYS REPORT NEW ORDER FOR 75 7 GROWTH 37 MAX; 20/05/2018 – Cuba begins to bury its dead from airline disaster; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS TARIFFS COULD START AS EARLY AS 2019 AND BE LARGEST WTO-APPROVED RETALIATORY TARIFFS; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS 40 PCT OF ORDERS FOR 737 MAX 10 ARE INCREMENTAL, 25 PCT CONVERTED FROM MAX 9 ORDERS, 35 PCT CONVERTED FROM MAX 8; 13/03/2018 – BRAZIL SAID TO SEE US STEEL TARIFFS HURTING BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS 787 PRODUCTION OF 14 A MONTH IS WELL SUPPORTED BY RECENT ORDERS – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 Cash Flow Guidance to Range of $15 Billion-$15.5 Billion; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES ITS SPACECRAFT TRANSPORTING ASTRONAUTS TO ISS FIRST; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FOR 2018 ABOUT $1.4 BLN OF PENSION EXPENSE IS EXPECTED TO BE ALLOCATED TO BUSINESS SEGMENTS; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Jet Order to Give Boeing its Biggest 737 Max Fleet

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90B and $4.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 375,000 shares to 1.88M shares, valued at $149.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altice Usa Inc by 670,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million. Smith Gregory D also sold $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. Shares for $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of stock or 2,916 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett And holds 275,567 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bouchey Finance Gru has 0.12% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Swiss Bank & Trust reported 0.75% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kanawha Cap Llc has invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mackenzie Finance has invested 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Aviance Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability has invested 3.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kentucky Retirement owns 22,972 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 45 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.81% or 837,218 shares. Texas-based Cypress Asset Tx has invested 0.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). North Star Asset Management accumulated 0.05% or 1,595 shares. Senator Limited Partnership reported 550,000 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability stated it has 68,237 shares. Css Ltd Company Il invested in 0.01% or 309 shares. Oppenheimer And holds 65,044 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.15 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.