Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Increased Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA); Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Stake Maintained by Hawk Ridge Management Llc

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd bought 9,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 96,395 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.59 million, up from 86,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $450.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $173.11. About 14.53M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG EXITED BABA, DQ, SIMO, MU, WFC IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – SLYNGSTAD: ALIBABA, TENCENT PROBABLY MOST IMPORTANT IN WORLD; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba beats sales forecasts on strong commerce growth; 26/03/2018 – UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School Kick Off eFounders Initiative for Asian Entrepreneurs; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba Acquires Pakistan-based E-commerce Site Daraz Group — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – HO CHI MINH CITY — Amazon.com is to officially launch its e-commerce services in Vietnam, with the aim of taking on Chinese rival Alibaba Group Holding in one of the fastest-growing e-tailing markets in the world. The U.S; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba said it has led a consortium of investors to buy about 10 percent of Chinese courier ZTO Express (Cayman) for $1.38 billion; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Rocket Internet’s Pakistan ecommerce platform Daraz; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Invests in Chinese Facial-Recognition Startup; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE NET PROFIT MARGIN WEAKENS TO 6.73 PCT FROM 7.20 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 53,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.52 million, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.72. About 1.54M shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA 1Q DISTRIBUTION 22C/SHR, WAS 21C,EST. 23C; 13/03/2018 – The Siegel Group Continues Expansion of Its Siegel Select® Extended-Stay Brand; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION 4.8% TO $0.22/PAIRED SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +3.7%; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR GROWS 3.7%; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 131,285 shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $11.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 152,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 330,543 shares, and cut its stake in Xperi Corp.