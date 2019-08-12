Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Increased Holding in Facebook (FB); Facebook Cl A (FB) Shareholder Palladium Partners Decreased Its Position

Palladium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc sold 11,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 43,585 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27M, down from 54,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $532.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $186.65. About 2.25M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/04/2018 – ARMENIAN OPPOSITION LEADER CALLS ON SUPPORTERS FOR RALLY ON WEDNESDAY-VIDEO APPEAL ON HIS FACEBOOK PAGE; 24/04/2018 – G7 security ministers to press tech firms on combating extremism; 23/03/2018 – CORRECT: GERMAN JUSTICE MIN, FACEBOOK OFFICIALS MEET MARCH 26; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Cruz Raises Diamond and Silk’s Facebook Problems; 12/04/2018 – The Daily: Listen to `The Daily’: Questioning the Business of Facebook; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Cardenas: CONGRESSMAN TONY CARDENAS WANTS PRIVACY ANSWERS FROM FACEBOOK; 06/04/2018 – Indonesia says examining whether Facebook breached laws on data; 09/04/2018 – Widely-watched Dutch comedian says “Bye Bye Facebook”; 26/05/2018 – ITALY’S CONTE COMMENTS ON PHONE CALL FROM MACRON ON FACEBOOK; 20/05/2018 – Social media regulation was in the spotlight after a recent scandal involving Facebook user data

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd bought 5,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 388,713 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.80 million, up from 383,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $532.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $186.65. About 2.25 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says There Will Always Be a Free Version of Facebook; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 26/03/2018 – FTC COMMENTS ON CONCERNS ABOUT FACEBOOK PRIVACY PRACTICES; 28/03/2018 – INDIA SEEKS MORE INFO FROM FACEBOOK ON REPORTS OF DATA BREACH; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Rout Chops Almost $3 Billion From Five Top Mutual Funds; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TESTING CONTENT RIGHTS MANAGEMENT TOOL; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Markey: Senator Markey Renews His Call for Facebook CEO to Testify Before Senate Commerce Committee; 01/05/2018 – Facebook is launching a new dating service. “This is going to be for building real long-term relationships,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, “not just for hookups.” #F8; 20/03/2018 – One consequence of multi-class shares is someone gets super-majority control/ voting rights. That’s the case with Facebook and Zuck. We predict this has – and will – continue to impede company’s ability to respond to crisis it’s in right now; 26/03/2018 – The Chronicle Herald: BREAKING: The U.S. Federal Trade Commission confirms it’s investigating the privacy practices of

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.05 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 25, 2019 : NOK, F, QQQ, TSLA, FB, TAL, BMY, VOD, SNAP, MT, MU, TVIX – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon’s Twitch Is Still Crushing the Competition – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Facebook – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Inv Management accumulated 0.82% or 602,597 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 1.25% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Girard has 0.93% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Selkirk Mgmt Ltd Company holds 45,000 shares or 4.25% of its portfolio. Capital Mngmt Ny owns 0.65% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,500 shares. Condor Cap stated it has 26,962 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Moreover, Motco has 0.52% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Steadfast Cap Ltd Partnership holds 611,002 shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. Puzo Michael J invested in 0.08% or 1,275 shares. 15,296 are held by Charter Co. State Bank Hapoalim Bm owns 15,483 shares. Moreover, Wg Shaheen And Dba Whitney And Co has 2.64% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 60,400 shares. Gradient Invs Llc reported 7,067 shares. Ironwood Financial Lc invested 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Overbrook holds 4.46% or 124,429 shares in its portfolio.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd U by 369,034 shares to 676,709 shares, valued at $17.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 521,813 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADBE).