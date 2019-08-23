Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Increased Apple (AAPL) Stake; As Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Share Price Declined, Walnut Private Equity Partners Has Boosted Holding

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 13.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 31,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 263,297 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, up from 232,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.38% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $7.53. About 760,078 shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC); 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 76.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd bought 53,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 123,075 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.38M, up from 69,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $924.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $7.86 during the last trading session, reaching $204.6. About 17.10 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/04/2018 – With tech giants like Apple planning their product release, PayPal could be putting its patent to use in payment-enabled glasses sooner rather than later; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 27/03/2018 – Qualcomm Fights Apple’s Attempt to Move Battleground to U.K; 14/03/2018 – France to Take Action v. Google, Apple for Commercial Practices; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard fell to $267.2 billion in the second quarter of 2018; 21/03/2018 – T&G GLOBAL LTD TGG.NZ – TODAY ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF ITS SMALL FORMAT POUCH ASSETS IN NELSON TO NZ APPLE PRODUCTS LIMITED; 30/05/2018 – China Apple Market Report 2018 – Analysis And Forecast To 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 – Patently Apple: The U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment Shuts the Door on Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm based on Security Risks; 29/03/2018 – Apple announced on Thursday that it has expanded its health records product to 40 health systems and 300 hospitals, and it’s opening it up to all iOS users

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,908 shares. Saybrook Capital Nc owns 64,005 shares or 5.27% of their US portfolio. Weik Mgmt has 7,400 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability holds 195,958 shares. Bruce holds 98,300 shares or 3.65% of its portfolio. Letko Brosseau & Associate Incorporated invested in 0% or 2,000 shares. Dana Advisors owns 227,555 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 116,445 shares or 5.55% of their US portfolio. Elm Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 1.66% or 12,486 shares in its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability owns 14,621 shares. Hm Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,722 shares. Chilton Capital Limited Co holds 2.66% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 157,994 shares. Moreover, Pictet Bank Trust Ltd has 2.23% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Birmingham Capital Management Inc Al holds 6,386 shares. Milestone Group Inc accumulated 13,950 shares or 0.35% of the stock.

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $144.96M and $133.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (NYSE:KKR) by 38,235 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.