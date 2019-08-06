Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Decreased Stake in Merck & Co (MRK) as Stock Rose; Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Electronic Arts (EA)

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 13.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 22,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 151,340 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.59 million, down from 174,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $83.12. About 10.35M shares traded or 1.82% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022023 Company: MERCK AND CO INC; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck to Stop Study Based on Results and Recommendation of eDMC; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 13/03/2018 – Merck: FDA Sets Target Action Date of June 28; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS MERCK’S COMPELLING NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER DATASETS WILL LEAD TO ITS NEAR/MIDTERM DOMINANCE OF NSCLC INDICATION; 18/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA PRESENTS OSTEOARTHRITIS DATA AT OARSI 2018; 18/04/2018 – Merck KGaA Has Been Exploring Options for Consumer Health Unit; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18: Bristol-Myers tunes out static, broadcasts impressive results for Opdivo/Yervoy lung cancer combo $BMY $MRK; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA – SAKIGAKE DESIGNATION ENCOMPASSES POSSIBILITY FOR A TARGET REVIEW PERIOD OF 6 MONTHS

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 83.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 33,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 72,679 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.39M, up from 39,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.63% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $88.59. About 4.73 million shares traded or 16.57% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B

Parus Finance Uk Ltd, which manages about $313.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,830 shares to 37,789 shares, valued at $44.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 53,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18 billion and $7.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (Put) by 10,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $4.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.