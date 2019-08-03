Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Decreased Stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) as Share Value Declined; As Snap On (SNA) Stock Declined, Holder Eqis Capital Management Decreased by $367,380 Its Stake

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Snap On Inc (SNA) by 14.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 2,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 13,850 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, down from 16,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Snap On Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $149.25. About 488,383 shares traded or 6.68% up from the average. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 06/04/2018 – Snap-on to Webcast Annual Shareholder Meeting Live Via the Internet; 26/04/2018 – SNAP-ON INC SNA.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.82/SHR; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79; 23/04/2018 – Snap-On CEO Sees Expansion Opportunities in Mining, Aviation (Video); 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Net $163M; 26/04/2018 – Snap-on Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Generational Equity Announces Sale of Sturtevant Richmont to Snap-on Incorporated; 19/04/2018 – Snap-on Inc. 1Q Net Income Rises 15%; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q EPS $2.82; 22/04/2018 – DJ Snap-on Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNA)

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 59,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The institutional investor held 475,277 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52M, down from 534,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.95. About 605,753 shares traded or 19.17% up from the average. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q REV. EX-TAC $240.0M, EST. $233.0M; 11/04/2018 – Good comments by @ShailinDhar, who wrote on $CRTO last yr. Re lead gen clients: “Little do they know this is full of incentivized traffic, scraped directory pgs, and even complete bogus info; 17/05/2018 – Legal & General Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Criteo: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Test New Ad That Competes With Google, Criteo; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to CEO Role; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO SEES 2Q REV. EX-TAC $226M TO $230M, EST. $233.2M; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q EPS 29c; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SNA shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.40 million shares or 13.03% less from 61.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 0% or 1,703 shares. Tompkins invested in 170 shares. Orrstown Fincl invested 0.04% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Covington Cap Management has 925 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Prtn (Us) LP holds 0.07% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) or 16,000 shares. Stifel accumulated 50,130 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 1,859 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.02% or 14,565 shares. Hartline Investment invested in 0.41% or 10,078 shares. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, a Michigan-based fund reported 5,366 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested in 7,934 shares. 31,626 are owned by Pinebridge Invs L P. Oppenheimer & Company, a New York-based fund reported 6,885 shares. Palouse Management holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 11,795 shares. Leavell Inv Mgmt Inc invested in 1,587 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38 million and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 6,475 shares to 15,318 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 136,923 shares in the quarter, for a total of 280,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $60,833 activity.

Analysts await Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.97 EPS, up 3.13% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.88 per share. SNA’s profit will be $163.97M for 12.56 P/E if the $2.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual EPS reported by Snap-on Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CRTO shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 49.63 million shares or 1.65% less from 50.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg invested in 0.22% or 1.32M shares. State Street invested in 103,085 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Inc Md holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 1.71 million shares. Majedie Asset Management Ltd reported 55,495 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 133,346 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 1.14M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company owns 2.23 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 668 shares. Leonard Green And Prtnrs LP holds 60,000 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 15,500 were accumulated by Banque Pictet & Cie. Value Advisers Ltd Liability holds 3.16% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) or 4.13M shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt Lc reported 67 shares. Bogle Mgmt LP De has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Ameriprise Fincl reported 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Moreover, Shine Inv Advisory Service has 0.01% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 1,037 shares.