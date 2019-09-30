Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Decreased Its Holding in Facebook (FB) as Share Price Rose; Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Usca Ria Has Lifted Its Position by $1.03 Million

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 8,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 63,951 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.96M, up from 55,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $119.04. About 2.08M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S TENGIZCHEVROIL PLANS TO CUT OIL OUTPUT AT ITS TENGIZ OILFIELD BY 500,000 T IN AUG AND BY 380,000 T IN OCT DUE TO PLANNED MAINTENANCE -ENERGY MINISTRY; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:05 PM; 30/05/2018 – Chevron Reports Strong Performance at Annual Stockholders Meeting; 27/04/2018 – Chevron’s Earnings Rise as Production, Prices Increase; 29/03/2018 – Shell: Secured One Exploration Block on Its Own and Three in Joint Bids With Chevron Brazil, Petrobras, and Petrogal Brasil; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Venezuela Arrests, Canada Pipeline Battle: Energy Wrap; 05/03/2018 – CHEVRON IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO SELL CANADA LNG STAKE: RTRS; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Glencore is said to near $1 bln Chevron Southern Africa deal- Bloomberg; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS ‘FEELS GOOD’ ABOUT PLANS FOR 20 DRILLING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 43.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 168,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 220,178 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.49M, down from 388,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $506.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $177.38. About 4.69M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: GUNDLACH SAYS GO LONG XOP ETF AND SHORT FACEBOOK; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 30/03/2018 – Regulators Will Impact Facebook Earnings Multiple Negatively; 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA RELEASES TIMELINE OF EVENTS WITH CONTRACTUAL AND LEGAL AGREEMENTS AS MADE IN THE NAME OF ITS ASSOCIATED ENTITY, SCL ELECTIONS; 10/04/2018 – With Facebook’s power comes the responsibility to protect the privacy of people’s data, says Rep. John Sarbanes; 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s privacy changes already briefly broke one app: Tinder; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Facebook,; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG COMMENTS IN FACEBOOK POST AHEAD OF SENATE HEARING; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Graham: Graham On Facebook Hearing; 29/03/2018 – Apple unveils new privacy tools ahead of EU law

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.86 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Entertainment Stocks Getting Crushed – Investorplace.com” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook unveils plan for oversight board – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook looking to lease old NYC post office – Post – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NY AG launches widespread Facebook probe – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CVX: Buy The Dips Of This Prime Oil Major – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Consider Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Indexes Close Lower Friday – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron steers away from arbitration in Thai energy dispute – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

